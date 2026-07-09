The total number of international students studying in Belarus at all levels of education today comes to 37,000 from 120 countries.

Educational Services Export

Belarus is expanding the geography of its educational services exports. These include countries in Africa (and, incidentally, in recent years, students from the African continent have accounted for over 15% of the total number of foreign citizens studying in Belarus), countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and Southeast Asia. One in three students is from the People's Republic of China. A large number of students come from post-Soviet countries.

Union Educational Programs

Belarus implements hundreds of joint educational programs with foreign universities, including dual degree programs and network institutes. The primary focus is on integration with Russia, China, and the CIS countries.

As part of the Union State, we have the Belarusian-Russian University, a unique university in Mogilev that trains engineering personnel for the real sector of the economy, with graduates receiving diplomas from both countries. The university enrolls approximately 5,000 students in 28 Belarusian and 15 Russian educational programs. And cooperation is expanding every year, as exemplified by the recent law ratifying the intergovernmental agreement between Belarus and Russia signed by the President of Belarus, thereby approving the terms of operation for this university. The goal is to jointly train highly qualified specialists for the Union State.

Andrei Korol, Rector of the Belarusian State University:

"We are actually developing an increasing number of joint educational programs. And today, if we're talking about issuing two diplomas, that's already three universities. Our flagship program, "History of the Belarusian Diaspora in Russia," is being implemented at Lomonosov Moscow State University. There's also a joint program with Peking University."

As the BSU Rector noted, work is currently underway to expand this lineup. Specifically, two new joint educational programs with two leading Russian universities will be launched in September. The Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation will implement a practice-oriented program, "State Audit."

Educational Programs with China

There are dozens of such examples. Belarus has joint programs with many countries. It has a university association with China (89 universities), implementing 67 joint programs, 20 of which offer dual degrees. Students are successfully enrolled in the joint institute of Belarusian State University and Dalian Polytechnic University.

Our universities actively collaborate with countries in the CIS and Asia. Belarus and Uzbekistan alone implement over 80 joint programs.

The admissions campaign will begin on July 12th, marking the start of the main admissions process. Citizens of Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan have the opportunity to enroll in Belarusian universities on both state-funded and fee-paying positions. To do so, they must pass centralized testing or take tests directly at the university. Applicants from Russia will be able to enroll in state-funded positions at Belarusian universities based on their Unified State Exam (USE) results. Studying both with us and through joint programs at partner universities is a wonderful opportunity to gain new experience. Furthermore, both countries are doing their best to prepare highly qualified specialists at the international level.