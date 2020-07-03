Alexey Burdeiny lit a fire at the base of the Victory Square obelisk On July 3, 1961. The flame hasn't gone out ever since

The Independence Day, the day of liberation of Belarus from Nazi invaders, is inextricably linked with the most important symbol of the Great Patriotic War - the Eternal Flame on Victory Square in Minsk. Exactly 59 years ago, on July 3, 1961 the honorary citizen of the capital, Hero of the Soviet Union, Alexey Burdeiny lit the fire at the base of the obelisk. The flame has never extinguished since then - the gas supply was only suspended for the duration of repair work. The last major modernization was completed in May, two months ago.







