Traditional Independence Day military parade and My Native Place show to take place on 3 July
By Nadezhda Serbinenko: At 10 a.m. on 3 July, the traditional Independence Day military parade will begin at the Minsk Hero City Monument. The preparation for it lasted for several months. This year, the parade is expected to be one of the largest and most colorful in the history of sovereign Belarus.
Nearly 50 aircraft and helicopters will fly over Masherov Avenue and 5,000 troops will march in a column of 19 units, together with 23 units of military machinery. For the first time in history, a female regiment – 175 female soldiers from all over the country, as well as officers from China will take part in the event.
A show My Native Place will top off the parade. Dedicated to the Year of the Small Motherland in Belarus, the show will feature over 200 cities and villages represented in a theatre performance. 1,200 participants of it will line up to create the effect of a 3D flag of Belarus.
