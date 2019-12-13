3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.58 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
3 million doses of VERO CELL vaccine delivered from China to Belarus
The largest batch of Chinese vaccine against coronavirus arrived in Belarus. Our Ministry of Health bought 1.5 million doses from the People's Republic of China, and the Chinese side gave another 1.5 million doses as foreign gratuitous aid following the agreement of the leaders of the two countries. Vero Cell is used for mass vaccination of all categories of the population. And as of today, it is available in health care facilities. This batch (in addition to the existing ones) will be sent to the regions in a week.
China has already donated three million doses of the vaccine to Belarus and we have bought almost five million doses ourselves. Among other things, this enabled us to cover over 50% of the Belarusian population with the vaccine.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All