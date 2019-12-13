3 million doses of VERO CELL vaccine delivered from China to Belarus

The largest batch of Chinese vaccine against coronavirus arrived in Belarus. Our Ministry of Health bought 1.5 million doses from the People's Republic of China, and the Chinese side gave another 1.5 million doses as foreign gratuitous aid following the agreement of the leaders of the two countries. Vero Cell is used for mass vaccination of all categories of the population. And as of today, it is available in health care facilities. This batch (in addition to the existing ones) will be sent to the regions in a week.