The Minsk International Film Festival "Listapad" has concluded at the capital's Moskva cinema house. The winning films have been announced from the main stage, showcasing a shortlist stamped with a recognized mark of quality by Belarus and like-minded nations. The festival's ultimate honor, the Grand Prix ("Gold of the Film Festival"), was awarded to the fate of "Batka Minay"—a partisan legend brought to life by director Igor Ugolnikov.

A total of 40 awards found their respective heroes.

It is essential to highlight the primary winners announced from the stage of the Moskva cinema. One of the first and most significant accolades—the Special Prize of the President of Belarus "For Humanism and Spirituality in Cinema"—is heading to the Republic of the Union of Myanmar. The film That Very Child was screened out of competition. Its director arrived in Belarus for the first time, truly embodying the cultural bridge between the two nations.

Aung Myat, winner of the Special Prize of the President of Belarus "For Humanism and Spirituality in Cinema" (Myanmar):

"This movie is about an ordinary family from Myanmar. We are incredibly happy to showcase our traditional family values through this picture. We wanted to dedicate this film specifically to human relationships, as in our culture, it was previously uncommon to openly share one’s emotions and opinions. We wanted to demonstrate just how crucial this is. We are thrilled to be here and stand ready to strengthen relations between Belarus and Myanmar, as cinema is a universal medium and a bridge for reinforcing such ties. It transmits the cultural code and raw emotions."

For the first time, the Ministry of Culture of Belarus established a new award, "For Spiritual Strength." It goes to Egypt for the film She, an accolade specifically celebrating female actresses or female creators behind the lens.

The Francysk Skaryna Medal was also presented on the stage of the Moskva cinema. It was awarded to the prominent and beloved filmmaker Nikolay Burlyaev. To recall, it was Burlyaev who pioneered the foundations of the Listapad festival back in the 1990s and has since created numerous acclaimed films on spiritual themes.

Nikolay Burlyaev, Chairman of the Commission on Culture of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union of Belarus and Russia, People's Artist of Russia:

"This is one of the most significant awards of my life. It is signed by a man whom I respect immensely. I firmly believe that Belarusian cinematography will inevitably rise and shine, but to achieve this, we must nurture new talent for the national film industry. We are currently discussing this with the state leadership, and I hope that perhaps next year we will welcome a dedicated Belarusian class at VGIK (Gerasimov Institute of Cinematography). They will sign an agreement stipulating that they will study under us—under myself, Mikhalkov, Konchalovsky, Emir Kusturica, and Khotinenko—and then return here to work. That is when Belarusian cinema will truly soar."

Approximately 10,000 Belarusians attended the screenings of the Minsk International Film Festival "Listapad" this year.