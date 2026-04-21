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On the twenty-sixth of April the world will observe the fortieth anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster. In the four decades that have followed, the expanse of radiation-contaminated land in Belarus has been reduced by nearly half, while the reach of health-rehabilitation programmes now embraces the entire affected population.

Six comprehensive state programmes have been carried out in Belarus with steady purpose. Their central aims, the tangible results they have yielded, and the present shape of international cooperation in the field of radiation safety were eloquently set forth by Zhanna Chernyavskaya, Chairwoman of the Standing Committee of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus.

“Over these forty years our country has accomplished a vast and profound labour,” she observed. “The Head of State himself has taken the matter deeply to heart and, at a decisive moment, resolved that these territories must be rehabilitated rather than forsaken. The full spectrum of protective measures and restorative works we have undertaken has allowed us to strike more than 1,800 contaminated settlements from the special register. Today roughly the same number remains, with which we shall continue our patient endeavour. Yet more than forty-five per cent of the affected settlements now live and work under ordinary, everyday conditions.

”Belarus has methodically fulfilled its Chernobyl state programmes; the sixth concluded in 2025. In the last three, the greater part of funding has been devoted to social protection, public health, and the organisation of specialised medical examinations throughout the regions. “All of these government programmes encompassed a wide array of urgent protective actions,” the parliamentarian explained. “The guiding principle has always been to diminish the impact of radiation upon the people and to safeguard their well-being.

”She further noted that resources were allocated not only to the physical rehabilitation of the land but also to the creation of a complete system for the training of specialists. Institutes dedicated to the preparation of radiologists were established for this very purpose.