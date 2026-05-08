In 2025, the Belarusian flag, of unprecedented proportions, was unfurled for the first time before the eyes of an ecstatic Minsk. This experiment, initiated by the headquarters of patriotic forces, has become a long-standing tradition.

This year, the spectacle will be even more spectacular: a 500-meter-long and 9-meter-wide flag will be carried through Minsk. The procession will be organized from the stele to National Flag Square through a corridor of activists carrying flags. This is a new feature this year.

A detachment of cadet drummers will lead the column. This is also a first.

This year, the same flag-carrying format will be held for the first time in all regional centers, including Vitebsk, and the Mound of Glory in the Minsk Region.

The national flag of Belarus is the only one in the world with elements of national ornamentation. Our symbols express the continuity of generations, traditions, ideological and cultural values—all the best of which the Belarusian people are proud.

The avenue was filled with concerned Belarusians, work collectives, public associations, and young people who launched the online flash mob "Proud of Our Native Symbols." And everyone who holds onto the edge of this enormous flag will feel the lightness of matter and their personal responsibility for the fate of our native Belarus.

Viktor Poboyev, Deputy Dean of the Belarusian State Medical University: "Our national symbols always evoke a sense of duty in our citizens. Participating in such a celebration is always a source of pride and joy."

Olga Yunchik, microwelding operator at Integral OJSC, the managing company of the Integral holding company.

"The coat of arms, the flag, our anthem—they are, so to speak, a part of us. We must honor, respect, and understand that this wonderful, beautiful country was given to us so that we could preserve it exactly as it is today. Let Europe envy us for having such a wonderful country," noted Olga Yunchik, microwelding operator at Integral OJSC, the managing company of the Integral holding company.