Babushkina Krynka holding wins 43 gold medals at Prodexpo-2023 food exhibition

The best product, the best enterprise, the best consumer properties, the best innovation and even the best import substitution. Babushkina Krynka holding has won 43 gold medals at the international exhibition of food products Prodexpo-2023. And this is an absolute record. Such a number of top awards proved once again that Belarusian dairy products are the best not only among the CIS countries, but also in Eastern Europe.

Belarusian pavilion at Prodexpo presents itself brightly and extensively. This year more than 100 companies from all regions of our country are presented. And judging by the variety of products, the brand "Made in Belarus" will satisfy the tastes of even the most picky customer.

Prodexpo is the largest international exhibition of food products in Russia and Eastern Europe. Babushkina Krynka has one of the most noticeable stands at Prodexpo. It can be heard and seen from afar. And it's hard to pass by a 100-kilogram cheese. It has been ripening for two months and can feed a company of more than a thousand people. But here it is more for visual effect. This year's novelty is ice cream. It was brought to the exhibition for the first time and, judging by the tasters line, the Belarusian ice cream has all chances to appear in Russian stores soon. The ice cream is made from a dried mixture which preserves all the nutritional and gustatory properties. It is ideal for deliveries over long distances, for example to the Middle East, Africa, and China.

Another new product is butter with different fillings, with the taste of melted milk and nuts, as well as a spicy flavor of mixed herbs.