47 children from Donbass arrive for recuperation in Belarus
A new group of children from Donbass arrived the day before for a vacation and recuperation in Belarus. Guys from Mariupol and Dokuchayevsk - 47 boys and girls - need support and rest. Today the participants of the charity project will go to the Children's Rehabilitation and Recreation Center in Brest region. There they will have medical procedures, excursions, sports and entertainment games.
Alexey Talai, head of the charity foundation, paralympian:
“We are proud that today we are expanding our borders. Now Brest Region accepts children for recuperation in the best children's centers, where specialists will be engaged with the children. We have to familiarize them with our country and show them what a hospitable Belarusian people is”.
The first fall group arrived in Belarus in September. Our country has been hosting children from Donbass for the second year already. More than 3 thousand children from Zaporozhye, Mariupol, and Donetsk had recuperation in our country
