3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
On September 4, deputy chairmen of regional, city and district executive committees to take part in direct telephone communication
Today, by tradition, deputy chairmen of the regional, city and district executive committees will take part in direct telephone communication. In the Minsk Regional Executive Committee, citizens will be listened to by Deputy Chairman Denis Kurlenko,and in the Minsk City Hall by Deputy Chairman Yury Truschenko.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All