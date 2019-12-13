PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
On September 4, deputy chairmen of regional, city and district executive committees to take part in direct telephone communication

Today, by tradition, deputy chairmen of the regional, city and district executive committees will take part in direct telephone communication. In the Minsk Regional Executive Committee, citizens will be listened to by Deputy Chairman Denis Kurlenko,and in the Minsk City Hall by Deputy Chairman Yury Truschenko.

