4th wave of COVID-19: more than 17,000 hospital beds ready for treatment of patients in Belarus
The fourth wave of coronavirus hit Belarus. Medical institutions are again forced to convert the in-patient departments for patients with Covid-19. Today the country has enough staff, protective equipment and medical devices.
Nine hospitals in Minsk treating patients with COVID-19
Each region and Minsk has a plan for further conversion of hospital s. At the moment, there are about three thousand beds in nine hospitals in the capital for patients with COVID-19. In general, the prepared bed fund is ready for treatment of more than 17 thousand patients. For example, two cardiological and one rheumatologic department have already been converted for patients with COVID 19 in the first hospital in Minsk.
Vaccination against COVID-19 reduces risk of disease
At the start of the fourth wave, medics felt the advantages of vaccination. All those who were vaccinated and ended up in the hospital are more likely to be the carriers of the infection. The disease is accompanied by minor respiratory symptoms: a runny nose and a slight fever. None of the vaccinated persons were found to have a severe course or pneumonia.
