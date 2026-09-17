4th International Circus Arts Festival Kicks Off in Minsk

The 4th International Circus Arts Festival is kicking off in Minsk, bringing together performers from 20 countries at the Belarusian State Circus arena.

The four-day event opens with the extensive "A" competition program, featuring virtuosos of acrobatics and comedy who will be the first to showcase their skills.

Among the first extraordinary participants who arrive in the capital are circus troupes from Korea and Brazil.

The competition for the Grand Prix runs until Sunday, when an international jury will announce the winners during the final gala show.