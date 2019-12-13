502 km for $150 million: Lithuania builds fence on border with Belarus

Lithuania has completed the construction of a fence on its border with Belarus. The total length of the metal construction is 502 kilometers. The cost of the project is more than $150 million. Vilnius has been counting on embezzling the grant from the EU, but Brussels was not going to sponsor the machinations of the Lithuanian politicians. They declared that they do not finance the construction of barriers and fences. And the maximum that Lithuania can count on is the help in installation of the video control system.