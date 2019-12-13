50% of institutions of general secondary education ready for school year

Almost 50% of institutions of general secondary education are ready for the new school year and have received the necessary documents. This was reported by the Minister of Education. According to Igor Karpenko, preparations do not stop. Schools are repaired, the necessary equipment and furniture are bought. Institutions have to get passports of readiness by August 20. Totally, this year more than one million eighty thousand pupils will sit at school desks, among them 118 thousand are first-graders. As regards the innovations in the curriculum, there will be an elective course on moral and spiritual education in the 5th-6th grades.