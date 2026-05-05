574 Veterans of Great Patriotic War Live in Belarus

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574 veterans of the Great Patriotic War are living in Belarus. The largest number resides in Minsk and the Minsk region. The average age of veterans is 99, and the oldest resident of the capital is 106.

There are 250 veterans and war victims who have reached their centenary in the republic. This represents 40% of all centenarians in the country.

Veterans' quality of life is given special attention in Belarus. A comprehensive system of support measures has been established, ranging from pensions and social services to financial assistance for Victory Day.

Marina Artemenko, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Belarus:

"By decision of the head of state, as a sign of gratitude and respect, financial assistance payments have been made annually to veterans of the Great Patriotic War for Victory Day since 2021. The amount of this assistance is determined annually by the government, and this year is no exception. This year, payments for veterans range from 2,500 to 5,000 rubles. For former prisoners of fascism and family members of fallen service members, the payment is 1,500 rubles."