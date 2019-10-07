5 districts of Grodno Region to receive a visa-free status in November

Belarus hospitably expandsthe visa-free territory. In November 5 more districts in Grodno Region will be open for tourists. In general, the visa-free regime in Grodno Region was first introduced on October 26, 2016. For 3 years Grodno and the Belarusian part of the Augustów Canal were visited by almost 240 thousand tourists from more than 60 countries..



The visa-free regime for foreign tourists in Brest Region was introduced on January 1, 2018. Citizens of 80 countries have an opportunity to stay for 10 days in the tourist-recreational zone "Brest". In the first year the region received 18,400 foreign tourists. And today, it's more than 42,000 people. In exactly one month the visa-free territories of Brest and Grodno regions will be united, according to the decree of the President.



And with the addition of five more districts of Grodno Region, many architectural monuments will become available for tourists. Among them are Lida Castle, the Church of Virgin Mary in Bolshaya Berestovitsa, the House of Bagration in Volkovysk, the wooden Church of the Finding of the Holy Cross in the village of Zhirmuny, Voronovsky District, the Church of the Nativity of the Virgin Mary in the village of Murovanka, Shchuchinsky District.



A separate program is already being developed at each site in foreign languages and staff is being selected. Lida Castle of XIV century is also going to meet visa-free tourists. It's the historical pearl of the region. Every year about 50 thousand guests come here, half of whom are foreigners.



Up to half a million visa-free tourists are expected in the Grodno region in 2020. In November, five districts of Grodno Region will become visa-free. And each of them is getting ready to meet the foreigners. For the comfort of holidaymakers, even mobile applications have been developed, which will allow guests to create their own tourist routes. According to the most modest estimates, up to half a million visa-free tourists will visit the region next year.