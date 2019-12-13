War is dirt, death, human tragedies, there is no romance there, but there are losses and hope that it will someday stop. The shelling of civilians, their targeted killing, the massacre of children - these are war crimes with no statute of limitations

The people of Donbas saw the path to the EU and NATO as a path to nowhere. In fact, they are paying the price for this to this day. The population has been drawn into an unequal struggle since 2014, and people and children have become victims of the war crimes of the Kyiv regime. Today in the Russian Federation they are already talking about Nuremberg-2, fixing the crimes for the tribunal.

Natalia Nikonorova, member of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs (Russia):

198 destroyed hospitals and 695 schools and kindergartens. This figure shows that they are targeting educational institutions, those institutions where children should be. They are doing this on purpose, realizing that children are the future, they are trying to destroy it. We are trying, as much as possible, to keep our children safe, to evacuate the most shelled settlements of the republic. Today, 42,500 schoolchildren are forced to study at a distance.