Minsk to host single days of reception of citizens on August 6

Senators continue to receive citizens in a single day. Similar meetings with the population have already taken place in Minsk and Vitebsk Regions.

The next step is the capital. On August 6, residents of Frunzensky District of Minsk will be able to address the Speaker of the Upper House of Parliament Natalia Kochanova with their questions at 10 am.

All in all, 10 senators are in touch this Friday.The single day is a novelty this year. It is held once a month. The format is up-to-date. For example, about 400 applications were received in due time in Minsk Region.

On average, about 20 minutes per discussion. However, the senators do not make any time restrictions. As practice shows, individual everyday issues are resolved already in the office. One can voice it on Friday in every district of Minsk, mainly in the first half of the day.