Maksim Ryzhenkov to hold reception for citizens in Bragin District on July 6
Social issues will be among the important issues during a reception for citizens in the Bragin District. Tomorrow it will be held by the First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration. Maksim Ryzhenkov will also visit the enterprises of the region and meet with local residents. The beginning is at 11.00.
Alexander Lukashenko pardons 31 people convicted of extremist crimes
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
