PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Maksim Ryzhenkov to hold reception for citizens in Bragin District on July 6

Social issues will be among the important issues during a reception for citizens in the Bragin District. Tomorrow it will be held by the First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration. Maksim Ryzhenkov will also visit the enterprises of the region and meet with local residents. The beginning is at 11.00.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All