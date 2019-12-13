6 enterprises in Minsk Region crossover to production of masks

Kupalinka will also work for pharmaceutical organizations to produce the necessary amount of medical masks. On behalf of the Head of State, the Presidential Administration is monitoring the situation in the light industry. On Wednesday, the quality of Kupalinka products was estimated by Secretary of State Andrey Ravkov. In addition to masks, the company sews overalls - robes and shoes. The Belarusian masks are made of cotton, have 4 layers, are reusable and can be sterilized.



