Minsk-based 6th City Clinical Hospital celebrates 75th anniversary
Minsk 6th City Clinical Hospital is celebrating its 75th anniversary. The hospital started its work in 1947 to provide aid to the workers and employees of Minsk Tractor Works. Today it is a multidisciplinary center, which unites four major units: traumatology and orthopedics, therapy, as well as the biggest maternity hospital in the city and the city center of transfusiology, where the main stock of blood in Minsk is procured and processed. The area of the 6th hospital is 11 hectares. 1 600 employees work in the clinic, providing 950 beds.
By the end of 2025, a new building for traumatology and orthopedics will appear in the hospital. It will be not just an admission ward, but an admission and diagnosis department with its own intensive care unit and anti-shock operating rooms. The trauma care will be provided "from the wheels".
