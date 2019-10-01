PresidentEconomyPoliticsSocietyHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
70th anniversary of People’s Republic of China to be celebrated today at Great Stone Industrial Park

The anthem will be played there and the flag of the People's Republic of China will be raised, the performers from China will sing about their homeland. About 500 guests, including the representatives of all Chinese enterprises operating in Belarus are expected to attend the event.

