70% of Belarus multi-child families receive help to prepare children for school

70% of multi-child families received help from the state to prepare their children for school. The financial aid for those raising three or more children was paid regardless of family income. Low-income families and families raising a child with disabilities also receive help. Targeted social support is provided in the form of a lump sum or monthly allowances. More than 3.5 million rubles has already been allocated to this category of citizens. The size of the payments may vary, they are determined by the district commissions, based on the family's income and living situation.



Svetlana Belash, head of the department of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Belarus:

Multi-child families receive assistance under the "People's Health and Demographic Security" program. The money is calculated as 30% of the minimum subsistence budget which is 98 rubles 55 kopeks for every child attending school. More than 21 million rubles nationwide has been provided for school preparation assistance. You can apply at any time, if the family has not yet done so.

Employers and trade unions also lent a hand, providing material assistance to more than 20 thousand families.



Also today Belarus continues to hold a charity campaign to collect stationery for the needy. Everything collected will go into the schoolchildren's backpacks by September 1.



