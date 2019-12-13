3.42 RUB
731 polling stations for Presidential election operate in Mogilev Region
34 polling stations work in medical institutions. The residents vote actively both in the country and in large cities. Families come to fulfill their civil rights.
"I came to vote for the peace, calm, stability in our country. I want our Belarus to flourish in the future and become better, richer and that all people lived happily and peacefully."
Polling stations work up to 8 pm today.
