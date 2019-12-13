75 years ago Soviet troops liberated Auschwitz concentration camp

Today is International Holocaust Memorial Day. 75 years ago the Soviet troops liberated one of the largest concentration camps - Auschwitz. Among his prisoners there were also Belarusians.



Today, a memorial event will be held at the place of the former concentration camp.

The Belarusian delegation headed by Deputy Chairman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly Anatoly Isachenko will also take part in it. Among the honored guests are former prisoners from Belarus.



