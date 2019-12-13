3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
75 Syrian children arrive in Belarus for vacation and rehabilitation
There are no strangers' children, just like there are no strangers' grief. Today, 75 Syrian children have arrived in Belarus for summer vacation. Most of them are orphans from orphanages. The war has taken away many of their parents. The guests were greeted with bread and salt at the national airport in Minsk. It was the first time the children flew by airplane. They admitted that they had read a lot about Belarus on the Internet. The program for rest and recuperation of Syrian children is implemented by the decision of our President. Since 2017, more than 1,300 boys and girls have already had a vacation in Belarus. This time the guests will take part in the Belarusian-Syrian shift "From Heart to Heart" in the National Children's Educational and Recreation Center "Zubrenok."
President
All
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Politics
All
Society
All
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
Szijjarto: I believe that Eurasian cooperation is a condition for victory
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All