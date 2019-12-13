75 Syrian children arrive in Belarus for vacation and rehabilitation

There are no strangers' children, just like there are no strangers' grief. Today, 75 Syrian children have arrived in Belarus for summer vacation. Most of them are orphans from orphanages. The war has taken away many of their parents. The guests were greeted with bread and salt at the national airport in Minsk. It was the first time the children flew by airplane. They admitted that they had read a lot about Belarus on the Internet. The program for rest and recuperation of Syrian children is implemented by the decision of our President. Since 2017, more than 1,300 boys and girls have already had a vacation in Belarus. This time the guests will take part in the Belarusian-Syrian shift "From Heart to Heart" in the National Children's Educational and Recreation Center "Zubrenok."