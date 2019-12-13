PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

77th anniversary of liberation of Gorodok District from Nazi invaders

This year, more than 2 000 names of dead soldiers and victims of fascism have been established in the district. Major repairs were carried out at seven military graves, and the Alley of Heroes of the Soviet Union appeared in the district center.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All