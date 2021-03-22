7 of 8 defendants in Belgazprombank case plead guilty

Today, hearings on the Belgazprombank bribery case resumed in Moskovsky Court of Minsk. During the trial the charge was read out in full. The defendants confirmed that it was clear to them. Seven people pleaded guilty, except for the main person involved in the case, the former head of the bank. This is the biggest corruption crime in the history of the sovereign Belarus. The former top managers were accused of misappropriation of funds totaling about $15 million. The bribes were hidden under the guise of dividends to the accounts of purse-firms, as well as in cash. The money was also taken offshore and laundered through gray schemes. Each of the eight members of the criminal group was charged depending on his role and the duration of involvement in illegal activities. 6 defendants entered into a pre-trial agreement on cooperation with the investigation. Tomorrow the trial will continue.