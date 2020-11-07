November 7, 1917 through eyes of artists

The events of November 7, 1917 were reflected in the works of almost every People's Artist of Belarus. Thus, the entire collection of works by famous masters on the October Revolution is kept in the funds of the National Art Museum. Anatoly Shibnev timed the painting "Revolutionary Days in Minsk" to one of the anniversaries of the memorable date.

The paintings dedicated to the October Revolution are traditionally present in the permanent exposition of the National Art Museum.