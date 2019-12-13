The baritone who conquered a multimillion audience is back in Minsk. Sergey Volchkov will give a solo concert today at the Palace of the Republic. "Netlenka" from the repertoire of a Bykhov native will be performed live by the Presidential Orchestra of Belarus. His "voice" was the first in a major vocal TV show in Russia. Volchkov has already given more than three hundred concerts, and the day after tomorrow he is going to perform at the famous Kremlin stage.