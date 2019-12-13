7 new schools and updated curriculum More than million schoolchildren to start classes in Belarus on Day of Knowledge

A few days before the start of the new school year. The priorities are set at the Republican Teachers' Council. Solemn events dedicated to the Day of Knowledge will be held throughout the country on September 1. The topic of the first lesson is "The Unity of the Belarusian People is the Basis of an Independent Country".





More than a million schoolchildren will start classes. 118 000 pupils will sit at their desks on September 1 for the first time. The doors will open almost three thousand schools, 7 Ines new in Vitebsk, Bobruisk, Gomel, Baranovichi, Stolbtsy and Minsk.





From September 1, schoolchildren will study according to the updated curriculum. Also, the transition to updated training programs is being completed and the corresponding training manuals are being developed. In total, 41 textbooks are planned to be published this year, including 14 new ones for 11-graders, which have already been introduced into the educational process.





This academic year, the third stage of the implementation of specialized training starts, the functioning of 10-11 classes of a professional orientation: pedagogical, agrarian, sports-patriotic and military-patriotic will continue. A vocational training course in labor education will be organized for students in basic classes.