7 000-kilometer route through iconic places of Belarus: 118 settlements to be united by rally "Symbol of Unity"

7 000-kilometer route through the iconic places of Belarus: 118 settlements will be united by the "Symbol of Unity" motor rally. A large-scale patriotic action started today from the western border: the legendary Brest Fortress became the starting point. The symbol of the project is the grain harvested in the fields by the farmers. All regions will contribute to the common loaf, which will be baked for the Day of Unity, September 17. The cars went to Malorita and Kobrin from Brest. The column of motorists stretched for 4 kilometers. At each stop, the participants of the rally get familiar with local sights and memorable places. They meet with schoolchildren and lay flowers at memorials.