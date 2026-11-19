Every year on the third Thursday of November World No Smoking Day is held — a habit that has begun to appear less and less frequently among Belarusians. Fewer and fewer people have started using tobacco products, but many have switched to electronic cigarettes. The younger generation has become especially actively addicted to this harmful habit: 80 percent of children consider vapes safe.

Few people know that such a widespread harmful habit as smoking provokes the development of more than 40 diseases and health disorders, including 12 forms of malignant neoplasms.

According to specialists’ estimates, each cigarette smoked takes 15 minutes of life from the smoker, and on average smokers live 6–8 years less than a non-smoking person. The reason for this is nicotine, which negatively affects cerebral blood circulation and contributes to the formation of blood clots.

Olga Kapustina, doctor of medical prevention at the Minsk City Clinical Oncology Centre:

“The incidence of cancer is growing every year. Among other things this is directly connected with smoking. As is known, in the Republic of Belarus lung cancer in men occupies second place after prostate cancer, and this is also directly connected with the harmful habit. Moreover, with the appearance of electronic smoking systems the time from the moment of the start of nicotine consumption to the development of an oncological disease has sharply shortened.”

It is possible to get rid of nicotine dependence in just one month. At the Minsk City Clinical Oncology Centre they apply combined treatment — psychotherapy in combination with a medication approach. However, the best result is achieved by those who themselves sincerely want to get rid of the dependence.

Alexander Kazakov, doctor of medical prevention at the Minsk City Clinical Narcological Centre:

“All narcological diseases are connected with relapses. That is, relapses arise frequently. One must understand that one should not be afraid of them, one should not put a cross on oneself. If I have returned to this, it means I am incorrigible. One should not do that. One must understand that each subsequent remission has a tendency toward greater duration.”

Not to allow dependence to arise or to help get rid of it — dozens of actions by medics and public activists are aimed at this. The republican anti-nicotine action will be filled with lectures, contests and flash mobs telling about the harmful habit. Special attention will be paid to work with minors.