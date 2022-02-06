80 years ago, Surazh Gate began to operate at front on February 10, 1942

80 years ago, on February 10, 1942, the Vitebsk or Surazh Gate started operating at the front. It was a 40-kilometer corridor free from the occupation. The breakthrough appeared as a result of the Soviet offensive during the Toropets-Holmsk operation and the actions of partisan detachments, which managed to liberate the villages near Vitebsk. This was the first territory in Belarus liberated from the enemy.

The breach in the flanks of the German defense allowed the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of people to the mainland. And from there medicine, food and weapons were delivered to the occupied territory. Special groups and detachments were thrown into the enemy's rear through the Surazh Gate. The corridor functioned until the end of September of 1942. It was held by partisan detachments of Batka Minai.