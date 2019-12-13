With the fall of the Berlin Wall, Germany had the opportunity to throw off the weight of judgment and responsibility for the horrors of the Second World War. There was a time when it seemed that to remind it to the Germans meant to offend them.

And now Germany's boot wants to start the war race again as soon as possible. It's as if Berlin has forgotten its disastrous mistakes that cost the world dearly.

Today is the 80th anniversary of the tragedy in the village of Vyshenki, Chashniki District. On March 9, 1944 fascists massacred civilians in cold blood. People were driven into two village houses and set on fire. This is one of the facts of numerous Nazi crimes of genocide of the Belarusian people. The memory of 114 residents of Vishenki was honored with a moment of silence and promised: "We will not forget!".