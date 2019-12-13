80 anniversary of tragedy in Domachevo orphanage: requiem meeting held near restored monument

Exactly 80 years ago, a terrible tragedy, shocking in its inhumanity, happened near Brest. The fascists killed the pupils of the Domachevo orphanage. On September 23, 1942, a truck with armed Germans came to the institution. 54 children and a young teacher Polina Graholskaya were taken to the border woods and shot. It is not known why they killed the children. But the names of the murderers have been preserved. After the war the inhabitants of the village of Domachevo appeared at the Nuremberg Trials as witnesses of the atrocity.



By the anniversary of the tragedy the monument was restored. And a requiem meeting was held on the mass grave, where children were buried. Flowers were brought by schoolchildren, representatives of departments, diplomatic missions and other people not indifferent to the historical memory. Also, the information board was opened. It is possible to learn the history of the place and the tragedy by QR codes.



