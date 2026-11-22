November 22, 2026, marks the 85th anniversary of the "Road of Life" across Lake Ladoga. During the Great Patriotic War, it served as the sole transport artery connecting Leningrad—encircled by German and Finnish forces—to the rest of the country.

In the autumn of 1941, following the encirclement of the city and the bombing of the Badaev warehouses, a horrific famine took hold in Leningrad. By mid-November, after the enemy severed the final railway line, daily bread rations plummeted to critical levels: 125 grams for dependents and 250 grams for workers. The only way to save the city was through emergency supplies delivered across Lake Ladoga.

The initial water-based supply route began on September 12. Before the lake froze over, tens of thousands of tons of food were delivered to the city, and over 33,000 people were evacuated; however, the flotilla suffered heavy losses, most notably the tragic sinking of barge No. 752.

As the frost set in, preparations began for an ice route spanning approximately 30 kilometers from Cape Osinovets to Kobona. Following an unsuccessful attempt to move vehicles across on November 16 and the arrival of the first horse-drawn sledge convoy on the 20th, it was on November 22, 1941, that the first 60 trucks—part of the 389th Independent Motor Transport Battalion—crossed the ice. The vehicles evacuated children, the elderly, and the wounded, while returning with essential food supplies. Movement along the route took place under extremely difficult conditions: the road was under constant fire from enemy artillery and aircraft, positioned just 12–15 km away. Nevertheless, during the first winter of the blockade, more than 360,000 tons of supplies—including ammunition and fuel—were transported along this route, which made it possible to gradually increase the bread rations for the people of Leningrad.

In total, more than 550,000 residents were evacuated from the besieged city, along with thousands of railcars carrying industrial equipment and cultural treasures. Nearly 19,000 military personnel were responsible for the overall operation and maintenance of the supply route.