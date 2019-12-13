85-year-old man single-handedly restores old manor of Bohvitsa in Lyakhovichi District

A pensioner restored an old manor in Lyakhovichi District alone. Heinrich Tretyak is 85. He decided to buy out the ancestral nest of Bohvitsa so that the building would not collapse. In ten years, he not only carried out a major overhaul, but also opened a museum there, which even foreigners come to visit.

Nineteen rooms and a secret underground passage through which one can leave the building unnoticed: mesmerizing history is hidden behind each door in the manor of Bohvitsa. Heinrich Tretyak can take a tour with his eyes closed: the pensioner himself has been restoring an old-fashioned residence inch by inch.

Heinrich Tretyak came to village Fleryanovo in 1969 to run a collective farm, the administration of which was located in the former manor.



And when he retired, the organization moved and the building became empty. It hurt him to watch a historical monument neglected and collapsing.



Heinrich bought the house for one base unite. The first thing he did was to repair the roof: it rotted and failed. The original oak floors, doors, stairs, everything that could be preserved, were restored to its original form.



The history of the manor can be learned from the memories and letters of the famous writer Eliza Orzeszkowa. The owner of the estate, Tadeusz Bochwitz, was a wealthy and highly educated man: famous people often stayed in his house.



As a keepsake, Eliza Orzeszkowa planted an oak next to the house. It is officially recognized as a historical and cultural value and is protected by law. Both the garden and the 560 square meter building are now privately owned by Heinrich Tretyak. He pays 500 rubles a year in tax.



Heinrich Tretyak has overhauled the building. He repaired the roof, floors, walls, restored the wiring. Now the estate will stand for another hundred years, maybe more. And he has already fulfilled his main mission - to preserve the historical heritage for future generations.

