For millions of people, 9 May remains a sacred day — the day of the Great Victory over Nazi Germany and, at the same time, a day of mourning for the millions of Soviet citizens who gave their lives

For millions of people, 9 May remains a sacred day — the day of the Great Victory over Nazi Germany and, at the same time, a day of mourning for the millions of Soviet citizens who gave their lives.

Yet in Europe this holiday is increasingly treated as an inconvenient date that the political establishment seeks to reshape or dilute. Ordinary people, however, continue — often at personal risk — to lay flowers at monuments to the Soviet liberators, expressing quiet gratitude for a world freed from the brown plague of fascism.

Particularly alarming signals are coming from Germany. German television openly broadcasts footage of the 371st Motorised Rifle Battalion marching in formation alongside the municipal orchestra of Marienberg.

“The battalion marching with the Marienberg city orchestra will become the spearhead of NATO’s defensive lance. They are expected to be deployed to Lithuania to strengthen the Alliance’s eastern flank. If the German government has its way, such ceremonial marches will become far more frequent. Chancellor Friedrich Merz has stated that he will do everything possible to ensure Germany is ready for war by 2029,” the broadcast declared.

German troops are once again being stationed on Lithuanian soil. Entire villages are being razed to make way for military training grounds and armoured vehicle depots. The historical parallels with the period of the Great Patriotic War are chillingly precise — right down to unit numbers and designations.

Just 15–20 years ago, official Berlin openly acknowledged its guilt for unleashing two world wars and declared “never again.” Today the rhetoric has changed dramatically. Victory Day, once a solemn historical milestone, is being transformed into a central ideological battleground — evidenced by these very German marches and the country’s accelerating militarisation programme.

In Latvia, it is now forbidden to sing songs from the war years, display Russian or Soviet symbols, hold victory celebrations or even share soldiers’ porridge — all branded as “promoting Soviet occupation.” Lithuania has imposed similar prohibitions: the Soviet anthem may not be performed, public gatherings are restricted, and Soviet symbols are banned.

These are not jokes. In Germany, several people have already been detained for non-compliance. In Berlin’s Treptow Park, home to the famous “Liberator Soldier” monument, two men were arrested — one for wearing a T-shirt with “USSR” printed on it, the other for carrying the Victory Banner.Yet voices of reason can still be heard. A representative of the Sarah Wagenknecht Alliance – Reason and Justice called the ban on the Banner of the Liberators from fascism a disgrace and quoted Ernest Hemingway: “It is the Red Army that has torn the guts out of the German war machine… It is the Red Army that has done the main job in beating the Germans.”

The political mainstream in the West has replaced genuine gratitude with a deliberate substitution of concepts. They now claim the Soviet Union “colluded” with Hitler in 1939 through the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact and “divided Europe.” Even the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Kaja Kallas, stated bluntly: “I come from a country where there are different communities and different holidays. But I am glad that even though we have different pasts, we must focus on our common future. And that is the meaning of Europe Day.”