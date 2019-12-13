3.42 RUB
August 9, main voting day at presidential election in Belarus
The country is choosing the path it will follow the next five years. Five candidates, including the incumbent head of state, are running for the main post.
Almost 7 million Belarusians will make their choice in our country and abroad. According to the data of the Central Election Commission, there are 1, 241, 000 voters in the capital. And the smallest number is registered in Grodno Region - 750,000 people. Over 5,000 Belarusians will vote abroad.
In total, 5,767 polling stations will work across the country today including 44 outside the country. Two precincts were set up in Germany, Latvia, USA and Turkey, three in Russia and Poland. You can cast your vote in China and Venezuela, among others.
