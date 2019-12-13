"Symbol of Unity" campaign to be continued in Mogilev Region on September 9

The national motor rally "Symbol of Unity" continues to unite the Belarusians. Today, the route of the patriots went through the Vitebsk Region including memorial in Liozno, mass grave in Beshenkovichi, memorial complex "Vishenki" in Chashniki, "Walk of Heroes" in Senno, monument "Liberation" in Tolochin.

Tomorrow, the campaign will be taken over by the Mogilev Region. The motor rally will start in the agrotown Alexandria of Shklov District. The route includes memorial complex Buinitskoye Field, Mound of Glory in Mstislavl, mass grave in Klimovichi. The convoy will go all over Belarus. The final point will be in Minsk on September 17, the Day of National Unity.