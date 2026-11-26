The 9th International Conference of the Court of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is taking place in Minsk. It has brought together over 200 participants from seven countries, including representatives from government authorities, international organizations, the business sector, and the academic and legal communities.

The central theme is the uniform application of EAEU law. The functioning of the entire union depends on how consistently its member states interpret shared legal norms. Participants are placing particular emphasis on the role of the EAEU Court in upholding the rule of law and resolving disputes.

On the first day of the conference, discussions also cover the digitalization of justice, the balancing of interests among participants in economic relations, and the impact of EAEU Court rulings on the legislation and legal practices of the union’s member states.

Alexey Dronov, President of the Court of the Eurasian Economic Union, stated:

"The essence of the new polycentric world order—a topic frequently discussed—lies in creating a space where various integration frameworks can cooperate and interact with one another. In this context, the concept of a 'Greater Eurasian Partnership' remains highly relevant; our leaders have recently addressed this on various international platforms. The Eurasian Economic Union plays a vital role in this regard, serving as one of the key centers of integration."

On November 27, the focus will shift to issues concerning the common market, the free movement of goods and services, competition, public procurement, and digital markets.