Investigation Committee commends ATN journalists
The team of ATN criminal news department, the authors of the program "Zone X" were awarded by the Investigation Committee. The department honored the best journalists of the country, including five of our colleagues. This year Belteleradiocompany launched an updated version of the project "Mysteries of the Investigation" on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the agency. In January, the TV channel Belarus 1 will continue broadcasting a series of films about the most complicated and intricate cases in the history of modern Belarus. Our colleagues, including award-winning journalists, are working on this project.
