There was no such publication in Belarus - book "The Aftertaste of Color Revolutions" presented in Minsk

The Aftertaste of Color Revolutions". The presentation of the book, prepared by the analytical center ECOOM together with the publishing house "Belarus Today" was held in BSUIR. This is an international analytical project featuring the leading political scientists and publicists from more than 20 countries, including Russia, Belarus, Serbia and Argentina. The publication has 400 pages and 21 chapters. Three of them are by Belarusian authors. Each presented his vision of the phenomenon of color revolutions, with conclusions and recommendations. During the presentation it was possible to ask questions to the authors.

Belarus has never had such a publication. In our time, when we are squeezed by very serious sanctions, it is very grateful to the authors from all over the world, who were not afraid to describe the events that took place in their countries.