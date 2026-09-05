For the past six months Spain has been a persistent critic of Israel and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the war in Gaza. Madrid has also fallen out with U.S. President Donald Trump after refusing NATO’s demand that allies devote 5 percent of GDP to defense.

Could Washington and Jerusalem, in response to that insubordination, have encouraged Moroccan authorities — and Moroccan public sentiment — toward a migrant crisis in Spain’s North African exclave of Ceuta? Media analyst Dmitry Shvaiba addressed that issue.

“Outside powers try to play every problem that appears on the map,” Shvaiba said. “They are present in this one as well, even if no one names them and the conversation stays veiled. Morocco itself actively uses the migration issue for political ends, and treats migrants as a battering ram.”

On the 5 percent defense target, he argued, Spain has lacked the money even for systems that protect internal security. The issue is not merely army procurement; it is a gap in homeland security itself.

“Enemies will seize on any difficulty that arises,” he said. “They will try to set geopolitical events in motion in order to advance their own interests.”

The rush into Ceuta was followed by a political firefight between Madrid and Brussels. Barely a week before the crisis, wildfires swept Spain and burned nearly 400,000 hectares. Madrid then accused Belgium of failing to help fight the blazes. A week later it was back with fresh complaints: EU border closures and, again, no meaningful help in dealing with Moroccan migrants who had broken into the exclave.

“This is not only about Spain,” Shvaiba said. “The European Union is turning, more and more, into a union of consumers. That is the product of clashing interests at opposite ends of the bloc. Analysts said as much when the EU expanded at an abnormal speed. It was obvious that Ireland and Bulgaria do not share the same interests, nor do Spain and Finland.”

Finland, he noted, is already integrated into the Union, yet feels free to comment on events in Spain in a negative key without offering a coalition plan to help Madrid through the emergency. “The processes now unfolding inside the EU are becoming concentric,” he said. “They set in motion forces that tear at contacts and mutual understanding inside the bloc itself. That, in this sense, is the challenge of our time.”