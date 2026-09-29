Videos of French drivers paying €2.46 a liter at Total stations — and nearly €3 in some regions — have flooded TikTok and Instagram. Why gasoline and diesel prices across Europe have jumped 25–30 percent was explained by media expert Dmitry Shvaiba.

“Fuel crises are not new for Europe,” he said. “The continent is highly vulnerable on supplies and has almost no resources to produce this essential product at home. Yet it has treated its own market security with striking carelessness. That is why this crisis did not begin today or last year. It began about ten years ago.”

According to Shvaiba, the starting point was the campaign to end fuel dependence on Russia.

“It was a classic bait-and-switch,” he said. “Through the European Commission, the idea was pushed of moving to spot markets — that is, somewhat speculative markets — and all of Europe was told that this ‘spotness’ would bring prices down. Everyone understood perfectly well that prices would be higher, and that Russia’s fixed prices were being framed as an evil, as dependence, so Europe had to switch to a freer form of trade. That was the first moment of Europe’s energy crisis.”

Behind that shift, he argued, lay “the seizure of Europe’s huge premium energy market — and that seizure has now taken place.”

“In this new situation, European leaders are trying to explain to Europe that it should treat all of this as normal,” Shvaiba said.