A Club, Not an Institution: Why Belenchenko Says BRICS Will Still Live from Summit to Summit

The 18th BRICS summit was held in India on 12–13 September. Nikita Belenchenko, director of the Center for International Studies at the Faculty of International Relations of Belarusian State University, discussed its results in the program Current Interview.

All of the outcomes are set out in the summit’s final declaration, which runs to 140 points. In the expert’s view, however, they can be grouped into roughly five to seven key directions.

One hundred and forty points, several tracks

“The first is the formation of a multipolar world — a phrase that is very fashionable just now. Practically everyone hears it, but no one fully understands what it means,” Nikita Belenchenko said.

The essential point is the absence of institutional unipolarity within the United Nations. In other words, all BRICS members favor reform of the UN system that took shape in 1945. That also includes the admission of new members to the Security Council, which the BRICS countries support.

“The second is reform of leadership and of institutional design. They noted that the United Nations has never been headed by a woman. That, in principle, also says something,” the expert said.

The next item is the economic plane: industrial cooperation, technological sovereignty and the creation of new technologies.

Then comes the currency sphere — above all, the financial underpinning of trade in national currencies.

“The most important is artificial intelligence. It is a separate plane, a separate sphere that governs the military field and security as well as technological or industrial cooperation, and political interaction too,” the director of the Center for International Studies said.

BRICS will remain a club

Like other structures, BRICS is criticized for the lack of supranational governing bodies — a commission that would, from one summit to the next, give the club some substance, intellectual or practical. For the time being it is indeed a club in which people simply meet.

“Those expectations would mean that BRICS had already become a full-fledged international or regional organization. That will not happen. In any case it will be a club that operates from summit to summit,” Nikita Belenchenko said.

The most that can be expected is the creation of working groups by area of interest. One of them — on artificial intelligence — may be advanced by China during its chairmanship.

“Other working groups are also possible, in line with the criteria or the problems BRICS faces: national currencies, because that is an important and interesting subject for everyone; the logistics sphere and the creation of transport routes, in order to accommodate the interests of Russia, China and India alike; and the political plane, on which foreign ministers would interact,” the analyst listed.

Belarus’s role — to “synchronize the clocks”

Speaking of Belarus’s role and interest in BRICS, the expert mentioned the New Development Bank, to which Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov has referred.

“The most important role is to synchronize the clocks — to see what the key world economies, or world players, are saying and what their interests are. If we use the fashionable term ‘multipolarity,’ BRICS includes three countries that will in future be centers of that multipolarity,” Nikita Belenchenko said.

The second aspect is the adaptation of one’s own economy to the standards now being advanced on BRICS platforms, on the understanding that those standards will eventually spread at the international level.