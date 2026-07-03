A Coincidence of Circumstances - Volfovich Comments on Ukrainian Attack on Bus and Trucks on July 2

State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus Alexander Volfovich called the Ukrainian drone strike on the Minsk-Gomel-Anapa bus and the Belarusian trucks a coincidence. He does not believe it was a targeted attack, sputnik.by writes.

"I wouldn't say that attacks on Belarusian trucks and buses have become more frequent. It's probably a coincidence that another drone exploded near a Belarusian bus, and there were trucks parked nearby, and some of them were damaged by shrapnel from the drone," said Alexander Volfovich.

According to him, drone strikes are carried out daily throughout the Russian Federation, including in regions such as Bryansk, Kursk, and other border areas.

"According to the reports I'm provided, Russia repels 300, and sometimes up to 800 drones daily, which attack Russian regions, including distant ones. Therefore, nearby regions are, of course, subject to [such attacks - Sputnik] to a greater degree," he noted.

In this regard, the Secretary of State called on Belarusians to refrain from private travel, and, if possible, from official trips outside the Republic of Belarus.

"We ensure our own security within the country, but outside the country, well, excuse me, this is the current situation. We need to refrain from this. We need to find places to rest within Belarus for those who want to relax; we have plenty of them. And business trips need to be carefully planned so as to avoid dangerous areas," added the State Secretary of the Belarusian Security Council.

At the same time, he reiterated that he does not consider these incidents to be targeted attacks against Belarusian citizens or Belarusian vehicles.

"It's simply a coincidence," concluded Alexander Volfovich.

On the afternoon of July 2, a Minsk-Anapa bus crossed the Belarusian-Russian border near the village of Krasny Kamen in the Zlynkovsky District of the Bryansk Region and was attacked by a drone. Three people were injured – two drivers and a passenger.

Later, it was reported that three trucks from Belarus were also damaged in the drone attack, one of which burned completely.