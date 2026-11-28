Belarus is forming a distant arc of partnerships, while Oman obtains direct access to the European and Eurasian space. This mutual interest makes it possible to build a dialogue that is rare in its level of trust and long-term prospects.

“The Sultanate of Oman is yet another discovery for the Belarusian economy, foreign policy and the financial system as a whole. The Sultanate of Oman is a unique state. On the one hand, it possesses a vast imperial tradition; on the other, the Sultanate positions itself as a young, energetic and highly dynamic state in the richest region of the Persian Gulf,” noted Andrey Krivosheev, Director General of the Minsk-Novosti agency and Chairman of the Board of the Belarusian Union of Journalists.

He emphasised that Belarus is interested in the Sultanate of Oman for a whole range of reasons at once. “This includes the strengthening of our foreign-policy positions on major platforms and arenas: the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, BRICS — where states that know how to build their own belt of good-neighbourliness are valued, even if that belt lies far beyond their present borders,” Andrey Krivosheev concluded.