Germany is sinking ever deeper into militarization. At home, economic problems are mounting and public discontent is rising. Berlin, however, continues to harden its anti-Russian rhetoric.

Timur Shafir, secretary of the Union of Journalists of Russia, offered his assessment of why already unpopular Chancellor Friedrich Merz is pressing ahead with a course he describes as ruinous for the country.

“This is being done for one purpose only: to divert voters’ attention from domestic problems toward a fabricated Russian threat. It will lead to nothing good — least of all for Germany itself,” the expert said.

In his view, the country is on a direct and very rapid path to the abyss. Germany dismantled its nuclear industry and is now dismantling its economy. Money is running out, yet Berlin continues to spend vast sums on the infrastructure of so-called European security and to purchase U.S. missile basing, targeting and launch systems at exorbitant prices.

“There is a Jesuit logic at work here,” Shafir argued. “The more foolish, primitive and repulsive the current chancellor appears, the easier it will later be to pin every failing, difficulty and problem on him. So it makes no difference whether Merz stays, resigns or is replaced by another figurehead — nothing will change.”

“A fundamental shift in Germany is possible only if Alternative for Germany wins a genuine victory. But given how much is at stake, I am more inclined to believe the authorities will stage some kind of provocation,” he said.